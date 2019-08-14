All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3484 CROWN POINT Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3484 CROWN POINT Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:26 PM

3484 CROWN POINT Place

3484 Crown Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3484 Crown Point Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***

Updated and Move-in Ready Brick/Frame Split Level Family Home with lots of upgrades! Updated light fixtures, Bathrooms with fixtures. Neutral Paint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Throughout Main And Upper Levels. Bright and Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Blond Stained Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and SS Appliances. Plenty Of Space For Entertaining In This Home With Open Plan Which Includes Family Room, Living Room, And Separate Dining Room. The Back Patio Is Perfect Place For Your Morning Coffee And For A Bonfire With Company. Spacious, Wooded, Back Yard W/ 10x12 Storage Shed In The Back. Situated on a quiet road and convenient Access To Interstate, Shopping, Dining. Hurry this Home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: Columbia Valley;
Sq. Footage: 2072;
Year Built: 1963;
Beds 4 / Baths:3;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Snapfinger;
Middle School:Columbia;
High School:Columbia;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1963

Deposits: $1,800.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have any available units?
3484 CROWN POINT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have?
Some of 3484 CROWN POINT Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3484 CROWN POINT Place currently offering any rent specials?
3484 CROWN POINT Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 CROWN POINT Place pet-friendly?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place offer parking?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not offer parking.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have a pool?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not have a pool.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have accessible units?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3484 CROWN POINT Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3484 CROWN POINT Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College