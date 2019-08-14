3484 CROWN POINT Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***



Updated and Move-in Ready Brick/Frame Split Level Family Home with lots of upgrades! Updated light fixtures, Bathrooms with fixtures. Neutral Paint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Throughout Main And Upper Levels. Bright and Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Blond Stained Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and SS Appliances. Plenty Of Space For Entertaining In This Home With Open Plan Which Includes Family Room, Living Room, And Separate Dining Room. The Back Patio Is Perfect Place For Your Morning Coffee And For A Bonfire With Company. Spacious, Wooded, Back Yard W/ 10x12 Storage Shed In The Back. Situated on a quiet road and convenient Access To Interstate, Shopping, Dining. Hurry this Home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: DeKalb;

Subdivision: Columbia Valley;

Sq. Footage: 2072;

Year Built: 1963;

Beds 4 / Baths:3;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Snapfinger;

Middle School:Columbia;

High School:Columbia;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1963



Deposits: $1,800.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.