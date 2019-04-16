3443 Springlake Dr

Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Currently Tenant Occupied. AVAILABLE APRIL 7th. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.Well-maintained 3BR/2BA Ranch in stable community with Large backyard. Close to schools and shopping. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply. $65 Non Refundable Application fee. Provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements, 2 years with current employer and Evictions must be 3 years or older. There will be a credit, background and rental history check. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Security Deposit - Equals to One Month Rent. ACT FAST will not last long.