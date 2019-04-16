All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3443 Springlake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3443 Springlake Dr
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

3443 Springlake Dr

3443 Springlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3443 Springlake Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Currently Tenant Occupied. AVAILABLE APRIL 7th. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.Well-maintained 3BR/2BA Ranch in stable community with Large backyard. Close to schools and shopping. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply. $65 Non Refundable Application fee. Provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements, 2 years with current employer and Evictions must be 3 years or older. There will be a credit, background and rental history check. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Security Deposit - Equals to One Month Rent. ACT FAST will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Springlake Dr have any available units?
3443 Springlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3443 Springlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Springlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Springlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr offer parking?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr have a pool?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3443 Springlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3443 Springlake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balcony
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GarageCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College