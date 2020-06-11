All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
3211 Sandusky Drive
Last updated June 11 2020

3211 Sandusky Drive

3211 Sandusky Drive · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Location

3211 Sandusky Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have any available units?
3211 Sandusky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3211 Sandusky Drive have?
Some of 3211 Sandusky Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Sandusky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Sandusky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Sandusky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive offer parking?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have a pool?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have accessible units?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Sandusky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Sandusky Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Sandusky Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
