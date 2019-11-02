All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3054 Thrasher Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3054 Thrasher Circle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3054 Thrasher Circle

3054 Thrasher Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3054 Thrasher Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable & Available 4br/2ba for IMMEDIATE Move-in!! - Charming 4br/2ba home in nice, quite area. Newly renovated and ready to go! Large living room, separate, formal dining area with arched doorways, gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and custom made cabinets. All the bedrooms are a nice size. The bathrooms are absolutely beautiful with custom made showers, granite, ceramic tile. New floors throughout the house. Large, private backyard. Home has full security with motion detectors. 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. A property like this WONT last long!!!

Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4267394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have any available units?
3054 Thrasher Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3054 Thrasher Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Thrasher Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Thrasher Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 Thrasher Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle offer parking?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have a pool?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have accessible units?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Thrasher Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Thrasher Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College