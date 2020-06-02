All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2617 Miriam Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2617 Miriam Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

2617 Miriam Lane

2617 Miriam Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2617 Miriam Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Miriam Lane have any available units?
2617 Miriam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2617 Miriam Lane have?
Some of 2617 Miriam Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Miriam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Miriam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Miriam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Miriam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Miriam Lane offers parking.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Miriam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane have a pool?
No, 2617 Miriam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2617 Miriam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Miriam Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Miriam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Miriam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College