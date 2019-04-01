2453 Whites Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This spacious and newly renovated home is move-in ready with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, plus a bonus room to use as a family room, office or extra bedroom. Lower level is a great space for a roommate, teen or in-law suite. The large backyard has 2 patios, great for your family bbq, gathering or relaxing. Centrally located to Downtown Decatur, Downtown Atlanta, & the Atlanta Airport. Home is available for a 2 year Lease with option to Purchase or Purchase NOW and see if you qualify for up to $15,000 in homebuyer subsidy to help with downpayment and closing costs.