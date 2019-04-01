All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2453 Whites Mill Road
2453 Whites Mill Road

2453 Whites Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Whites Mill Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
This spacious and newly renovated home is move-in ready with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, plus a bonus room to use as a family room, office or extra bedroom. Lower level is a great space for a roommate, teen or in-law suite. The large backyard has 2 patios, great for your family bbq, gathering or relaxing. Centrally located to Downtown Decatur, Downtown Atlanta, & the Atlanta Airport. Home is available for a 2 year Lease with option to Purchase or Purchase NOW and see if you qualify for up to $15,000 in homebuyer subsidy to help with downpayment and closing costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have any available units?
2453 Whites Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2453 Whites Mill Road have?
Some of 2453 Whites Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Whites Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Whites Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Whites Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road offer parking?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have a pool?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Whites Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 Whites Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2453 Whites Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
