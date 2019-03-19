2238 Brunswick Avenue Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Adorable Three Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow With A Surprise! (Secret Finished Bonus Rooms In Attic). Freshly Painted Inside With Hardwood Floors And More. Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Family Room, Updated Full Bath, And Lots Of Closet Space. Huge Pantry Outside Kitchen And Lots Of Closet Space. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level Including One Bedroom With Sitting Room. Fantastic Location, Minutes From East Lake Golf And Country Club.. Hurry You Will Want To See This Home Before It Is Gone!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: East lake Terrace ;

Year:1952;

Sq Ft: 1206;

Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br /1 Ba



Schools:

Elementary:McNair;

Middle: McNair:

High: McNair;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1952



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 945

