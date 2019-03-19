All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2238 Brunswick Avenue Southeast

2238 Brunswick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Brunswick Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Adorable Three Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow With A Surprise! (Secret Finished Bonus Rooms In Attic). Freshly Painted Inside With Hardwood Floors And More. Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Family Room, Updated Full Bath, And Lots Of Closet Space. Huge Pantry Outside Kitchen And Lots Of Closet Space. 3 Bedrooms On Main Level Including One Bedroom With Sitting Room. Fantastic Location, Minutes From East Lake Golf And Country Club.. Hurry You Will Want To See This Home Before It Is Gone!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:DeKalb;
Subdivision: East lake Terrace ;
Year:1952;
Sq Ft: 1206;
Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br /1 Ba

Schools:
Elementary:McNair;
Middle: McNair:
High: McNair;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1952

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 945
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

