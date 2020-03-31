Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute home ready for you to move in and make yours! Hardwood floors, updated baths, renovated kitchen and large backyard! This brick ranch is sure to please and is a great find. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 incredible baths. Rooms are large and offer lots of storage space. Airy kitchen w/ custom cabinets, counters, SS appliances, & modern backsplash. Retreat to the master suite with walk in closet, & private bath. The neighborhood is one of Atlanta's true hidden gems! Minutes from EAV, Kirkwood, Oakhurst, 2nd & Hosea, & Downtown Decatur, with easy access to I20. ** AVAILABLE MARCH 15TH**