Candler-McAfee, GA
2234 Mark
2234 Mark

2234 Mark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Mark Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home ready for you to move in and make yours! Hardwood floors, updated baths, renovated kitchen and large backyard! This brick ranch is sure to please and is a great find. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 incredible baths. Rooms are large and offer lots of storage space. Airy kitchen w/ custom cabinets, counters, SS appliances, & modern backsplash. Retreat to the master suite with walk in closet, & private bath. The neighborhood is one of Atlanta's true hidden gems! Minutes from EAV, Kirkwood, Oakhurst, 2nd & Hosea, & Downtown Decatur, with easy access to I20. ** AVAILABLE MARCH 15TH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Mark have any available units?
2234 Mark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2234 Mark have?
Some of 2234 Mark's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Mark currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Mark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Mark pet-friendly?
No, 2234 Mark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2234 Mark offer parking?
Yes, 2234 Mark offers parking.
Does 2234 Mark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Mark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Mark have a pool?
No, 2234 Mark does not have a pool.
Does 2234 Mark have accessible units?
No, 2234 Mark does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Mark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 Mark has units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 Mark have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 Mark does not have units with air conditioning.

