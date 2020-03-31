Amenities
Cute home ready for you to move in and make yours! Hardwood floors, updated baths, renovated kitchen and large backyard! This brick ranch is sure to please and is a great find. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 incredible baths. Rooms are large and offer lots of storage space. Airy kitchen w/ custom cabinets, counters, SS appliances, & modern backsplash. Retreat to the master suite with walk in closet, & private bath. The neighborhood is one of Atlanta's true hidden gems! Minutes from EAV, Kirkwood, Oakhurst, 2nd & Hosea, & Downtown Decatur, with easy access to I20. ** AVAILABLE MARCH 15TH**