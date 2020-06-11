2211 Green Forrest Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032 McAfee
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
