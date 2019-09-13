All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2190 Greystone Way

2190 Greystone Way · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Greystone Way, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Greystone Way have any available units?
2190 Greystone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2190 Greystone Way have?
Some of 2190 Greystone Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Greystone Way currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Greystone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Greystone Way pet-friendly?
No, 2190 Greystone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2190 Greystone Way offer parking?
No, 2190 Greystone Way does not offer parking.
Does 2190 Greystone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Greystone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Greystone Way have a pool?
No, 2190 Greystone Way does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Greystone Way have accessible units?
No, 2190 Greystone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Greystone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Greystone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 Greystone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 Greystone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
