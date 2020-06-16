All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2110 Dellwood Place

2110 Dellwood Place · (678) 932-1515
Location

2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Dellwood Place have any available units?
2110 Dellwood Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2110 Dellwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Dellwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Dellwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place offer parking?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place have a pool?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Dellwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Dellwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
