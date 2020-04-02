All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

2073 Glendale Dr

2073 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2073 Glendale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bed 1 Bath in Decatur Area! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470590

Located only 10 minutes from East Atlanta Village and Downtown Decatur, is this awesome 2 bedroom ranch! Nice hardwood throughout as well as lots of living space and a large yard! Come check it out and you will not be disappointed!

Don't delay, rent today! furnished extra $100/mo

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
Minimum Credit Score of 550
No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2073 Glendale is currently being rented for $995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE4570764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 Glendale Dr have any available units?
2073 Glendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2073 Glendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2073 Glendale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 Glendale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr offer parking?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr have a pool?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 Glendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2073 Glendale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
