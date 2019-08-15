All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1986 Bandera Drive

Location

1986 Bandera Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1986 Bandera Drive have any available units?
1986 Bandera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1986 Bandera Drive have?
Some of 1986 Bandera Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1986 Bandera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1986 Bandera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 Bandera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1986 Bandera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1986 Bandera Drive offers parking.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 Bandera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive have a pool?
No, 1986 Bandera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive have accessible units?
No, 1986 Bandera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1986 Bandera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1986 Bandera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1986 Bandera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
