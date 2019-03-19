1906 Amesbury Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Do Not Miss Out On This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home In Decatur! Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Living Room With Hardwood Flooring. Large Master Bedroom. Washer And Dryer Hookups, Driveway Parking And You Will Love The Big Backyard! Please Call For More Information Today.This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Dekalb;

Sq. Footage:1092;

Year Built: 1954;

Beds 4 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Snapfinger;

Middle School: Columbia;

High School: Columbia;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1050

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.