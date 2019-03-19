All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1906 Amesbury Drive

1906 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Amesbury Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Do Not Miss Out On This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home In Decatur! Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Living Room With Hardwood Flooring. Large Master Bedroom. Washer And Dryer Hookups, Driveway Parking And You Will Love The Big Backyard! Please Call For More Information Today.This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Dekalb;
Sq. Footage:1092;
Year Built: 1954;
Beds 4 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Snapfinger;
Middle School: Columbia;
High School: Columbia;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1954

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1050
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have any available units?
1906 Amesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1906 Amesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Amesbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Amesbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Amesbury Drive does offer parking.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Amesbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Amesbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
