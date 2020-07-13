/
apartments with pool
125 Apartments for rent in Buford, GA with pool
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6121 Stillwater Trail
6121 Stillwater Trail, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3001 sqft
Gorgeous floor plan with Master on Main. Beautiful and well maintained 3 sides Brick Single Family House. Hardwood Floor throughout on Main Level. Open Concept High Ceiling and View to Family Room from kitchen. Huge leveled Private Backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
744 Laura Jean Ct
744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3738 sqft
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3733 Roxtree Trace
3733 Roxtree Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
4214 sqft
This incredible Cul-de-Sac home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6075 April Drive
6075 April Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2029 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3059 Woodward Down Trail
3059 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1979 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
742 Cedar Farms Drive
742 Cedar Farms Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Amhearst Oaks Drive
1115 Amhearst Oaks Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2228 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1955 Old Fountain Road
1955 Old Fountain Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1625 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch on 5.5 acres with inground pool and hottub. Garage has been enclosed to be a family room. Fenced in yard, outbuilding, and charming screen porch with hottub. Large unfinished daylight basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd
1072 Wildwood Wake Bend, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1981 sqft
1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd Available 07/22/20 Dacula Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available at the End of July! Delightful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Swim Community.
