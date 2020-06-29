Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

815 Chastain Circle * Richmond Hill, GA *2700/month - Beautiful floor plan with sitting room off of large kitchen, downstairs master, formal dining room, mud room, great laundry room, upstairs loft AND office with built-in cabinetry and bedrooms that each have their own dedicated bath. There is a second downstairs bedroom. Three car garage as well as great backyard with firepit and sitting area, built in landscape lighting, and upstairs porch with views of Buckhead amenities. Bonus room could be 6th bedroom as well. Open kitchen floor plan features real wood kitchen cabinetry custom build for the home with glass accents and lighting. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and workshop cabinetry in the garage. Buckhead North features the best amenities around including community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, lagoons and lakes, street lights and sidewalks. Pets will be on a case by case basis with approval by owner.

Available NOW.



(RLNE5880163)