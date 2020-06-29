All apartments in Bryan County
815 Chastain Circle
815 Chastain Circle

815 Chastain Cir · No Longer Available
815 Chastain Cir, Bryan County, GA 31324

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
815 Chastain Circle * Richmond Hill, GA *2700/month - Beautiful floor plan with sitting room off of large kitchen, downstairs master, formal dining room, mud room, great laundry room, upstairs loft AND office with built-in cabinetry and bedrooms that each have their own dedicated bath. There is a second downstairs bedroom. Three car garage as well as great backyard with firepit and sitting area, built in landscape lighting, and upstairs porch with views of Buckhead amenities. Bonus room could be 6th bedroom as well. Open kitchen floor plan features real wood kitchen cabinetry custom build for the home with glass accents and lighting. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and workshop cabinetry in the garage. Buckhead North features the best amenities around including community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, lagoons and lakes, street lights and sidewalks. Pets will be on a case by case basis with approval by owner.
Available NOW.

(RLNE5880163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Chastain Circle have any available units?
815 Chastain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan County, GA.
What amenities does 815 Chastain Circle have?
Some of 815 Chastain Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Chastain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
815 Chastain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Chastain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Chastain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 815 Chastain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 815 Chastain Circle offers parking.
Does 815 Chastain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Chastain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Chastain Circle have a pool?
Yes, 815 Chastain Circle has a pool.
Does 815 Chastain Circle have accessible units?
No, 815 Chastain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Chastain Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Chastain Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Chastain Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Chastain Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
