Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:06 PM

75 Walker Court

75 Walker Ct · (912) 380-3167
Location

75 Walker Ct, Bryan County, GA 31324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Walker Court - 75 Walker Court · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious town home in the heart of Richmond Hill! - Beautiful Town home located in the heart of Richmond Hill! . Approx 1,500 sq ft of Space. Wood Laminate floors on main level. Tile in the bathrooms and Laundry . Kitchen boasts Granite Counter Tops with stainless steel under mount sink. Black or Stainless Appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove, dishwasher. All bedrooms located upstairs. Granite counters in bathrooms. Computer Loft Space. Foam insulation . Large Back Patio. Built in for living room may not be included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3332921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Walker Court have any available units?
75 Walker Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Walker Court have?
Some of 75 Walker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Walker Court currently offering any rent specials?
75 Walker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Walker Court pet-friendly?
No, 75 Walker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan County.
Does 75 Walker Court offer parking?
No, 75 Walker Court does not offer parking.
Does 75 Walker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Walker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Walker Court have a pool?
No, 75 Walker Court does not have a pool.
Does 75 Walker Court have accessible units?
No, 75 Walker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Walker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Walker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Walker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Walker Court does not have units with air conditioning.
