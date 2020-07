Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

NOW Available NEW Townhome - Brand new townhome in the recently renovated Sterling Links Golf Course Community.

City of Richmond Hill.

This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Open layout with vinyl plank flooring on the main floor,

kitchen with large island and granite counter tops.

Electric fireplace in family room, master suite has double vanity sinks and separate tub and shower.

You may check out a key in our Richmond Hill office with a valid ID

No Pets

**600 or higher credit score**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891055)