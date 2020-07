The Retreat at Grande Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage car wash area concierge courtyard fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal

Retreat at Grande Lake offers spacious and comfortable lakeside living! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA include large walk-in closets, white or black appliance packages, white cabinets, and brushed nickel hardware. Our unparalleled luxury community is pet-friendly and our amenities include a shared expansive lake, 24-hour fitness center, bike share program, business lounge, beachside volleyball court, swimming pool, and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. We are a short distance from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. Come see why Retreat at Grande Lake is 100% recommended on apartmentratings.com. Call us today for more information on our remarkable Brunswick apartments for rent and discover your new home!