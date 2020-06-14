Apartment List
/
GA
/
brunswick
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brunswick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
850 Mallery Street
850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed. Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
City Guide for Brunswick, GA

Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Brunswick, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brunswick renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Brunswick 2 BedroomsBrunswick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrunswick 3 BedroomsBrunswick Apartments with BalconyBrunswick Apartments with Garage
Brunswick Apartments with GymBrunswick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrunswick Apartments with ParkingBrunswick Apartments with Pool
Brunswick Apartments with Washer-DryerBrunswick Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrunswick Furnished ApartmentsBrunswick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GASt. Simons, GAKingsland, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville UniversityUniversity of North Florida
Savannah College of Art and Design