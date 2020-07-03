All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 804 Brookhaven Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
804 Brookhaven Way
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

804 Brookhaven Way

804 Brookhaven Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

804 Brookhaven Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Anderson at Clairmont Apartments welcomes you! Find your perfect home with spacious one bedroom apartments in Atlanta GA, as well as two and three bedroom options on offer. With open floor plans, large kitchens, and quality standard appliances, these beautiful Clairmont Apartments incorporate modern design elements and complete convenience that are necessary for the modern resident. Located right off I-85, our community is a quick drive from the Atlanta metro, where you will be able to take advantage of all that one of the Souths greatest cities has to offer. Living in this beautiful community gives you several luxury amenities to serve your day-to-day needs. Enjoy our fitness center and clubhouse for a nice workout, a game of billiards, a swim at the pool, or a movie at the clubhouse TV lounge. Also included is 24-hour apartment maintenance, gated entrance, and package delivery services that further adds to the comfort and convenience that Anderson at Clairmont provides. Walking dist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Brookhaven Way have any available units?
804 Brookhaven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 804 Brookhaven Way have?
Some of 804 Brookhaven Way's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Brookhaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
804 Brookhaven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Brookhaven Way pet-friendly?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way offer parking?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way does not offer parking.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way have a pool?
Yes, 804 Brookhaven Way has a pool.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way have accessible units?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Brookhaven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Brookhaven Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College