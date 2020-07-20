All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

3226 Cates Avenue NE

3226 Cates Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Cates Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home in one of Brookhaven's favorite neighborhoods - safe, quiet and friendly Lynwood Park! Prime location with quick access to both Buckhead and Perimeter Center office, retail and restaurants, as well to the Northside Hospital complex. Minutes to GA 400, I-285, two Marta rail stations and Town Brookhaven. Top-rated Montgomery school district and just a few blocks to St. Martins and OLA. This like-new home features a spacious, open floor plan, wood floors throughout, beautiful finishes, a 2 car garage and a dog-friendly fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have any available units?
3226 Cates Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have?
Some of 3226 Cates Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 Cates Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Cates Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Cates Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 Cates Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 3226 Cates Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Cates Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 3226 Cates Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3226 Cates Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 Cates Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3226 Cates Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3226 Cates Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
