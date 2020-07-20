3226 Cates Avenue NE

Amenities

Pristine 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home in one of Brookhaven's favorite neighborhoods - safe, quiet and friendly Lynwood Park! Prime location with quick access to both Buckhead and Perimeter Center office, retail and restaurants, as well to the Northside Hospital complex. Minutes to GA 400, I-285, two Marta rail stations and Town Brookhaven. Top-rated Montgomery school district and just a few blocks to St. Martins and OLA. This like-new home features a spacious, open floor plan, wood floors throughout, beautiful finishes, a 2 car garage and a dog-friendly fenced back yard.