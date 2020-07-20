All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE

3194 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3194 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Rental Opportunity in desirable Brookhaven. This open plan is excellent for entertaining and has easy overflow to private fenced back yard with stone patio. Main living areas feature detailed molding and warm hardwood floors. There is a large formal Dining room and additional den / office space. Master Bedroom expansive with it's seating area and more than ample walk-in closet. Master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub, and shower. Three other bedrooms feature walk-in closets, and plush carpet. Spacious 3 car tandem garage has all the storage you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have any available units?
3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have?
Some of 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
