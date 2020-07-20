3194 Windsor Lake Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Rental Opportunity in desirable Brookhaven. This open plan is excellent for entertaining and has easy overflow to private fenced back yard with stone patio. Main living areas feature detailed molding and warm hardwood floors. There is a large formal Dining room and additional den / office space. Master Bedroom expansive with it's seating area and more than ample walk-in closet. Master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub, and shower. Three other bedrooms feature walk-in closets, and plush carpet. Spacious 3 car tandem garage has all the storage you need!