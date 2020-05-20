3005 Shady Valley Drive NE

Amenities

Brookhaven, One of the most sought after and popular neighborhoods in Metro Atlanta. Conveniently located near Buckhead with immediate access to I-85 and GA-400, this amazing home features lovely hardwood and tile floors through out. Complete with a partial wrap around deck, custom shelving, recessed lighting, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, & granite counter tops are all part of the features that make this house a beautiful home. Great for entertaining with a gorgeous kitchen, spacious family room and relaxing family room you will feel at home in no time.