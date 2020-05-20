All apartments in Brookhaven
3005 Shady Valley Drive NE
3005 Shady Valley Drive NE

3005 Shady Valley Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Shady Valley Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brookhaven, One of the most sought after and popular neighborhoods in Metro Atlanta. Conveniently located near Buckhead with immediate access to I-85 and GA-400, this amazing home features lovely hardwood and tile floors through out. Complete with a partial wrap around deck, custom shelving, recessed lighting, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, & granite counter tops are all part of the features that make this house a beautiful home. Great for entertaining with a gorgeous kitchen, spacious family room and relaxing family room you will feel at home in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have any available units?
3005 Shady Valley Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have?
Some of 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Shady Valley Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Shady Valley Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
