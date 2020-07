Amenities

Charming Ashford Park 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with expansive private fenced backyard. Kitchen overlooks the back deck and beautiful backyard. Good sized Master bedroom and secondary rooms. Washer/dryer hookup, storage room and separate storage shed. Private fenced backyard with a great deck for entertaining. Freshly painted inside and out and move-in ready! Tenant responsible for all utilities, including lawn maintenance. $40 fee per applicant. 18 yrs old and over.