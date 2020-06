Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great newer house in Ashford Park! This spacious house offers formal dining area, large family with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast area that open to flat fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Master on main and 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. Freshly painted. Great location on cul-de-sac, top schools and close to parks, shopping and restaurants! Won't last long.