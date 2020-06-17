2616 Boland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Renovated Home in Brookhaven Sitting on one of the Best Lots. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Renovated Kitchen w/ SS Appliances. Open Floor Plan. Large Master Suite w/ Hardwoods & Private Balcony. Renovated Master Bath w/ Double Vanity, Custom Built Shower & Separate Tub & Walk-In Closet. Great Size Supporting bedrooms & Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer Come w/ Place. Completely Fenced palatial, private backyard w/ deck off of house, perfect for Entertaining. 2 Car Detached Garage, Electric Gate to enter back yard. Close to Brookhaven Village, Town Brookhaven, & So Much More.