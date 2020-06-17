All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2616 Boland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2616 Boland Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

2616 Boland Dr

2616 Boland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Drew Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2616 Boland Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Renovated Home in Brookhaven Sitting on one of the Best Lots. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Renovated Kitchen w/ SS Appliances. Open Floor Plan. Large Master Suite w/ Hardwoods & Private Balcony. Renovated Master Bath w/ Double Vanity, Custom Built Shower & Separate Tub & Walk-In Closet. Great Size Supporting bedrooms & Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer Come w/ Place. Completely Fenced palatial, private backyard w/ deck off of house, perfect for Entertaining. 2 Car Detached Garage, Electric Gate to enter back yard. Close to Brookhaven Village, Town Brookhaven, & So Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Boland Dr have any available units?
2616 Boland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2616 Boland Dr have?
Some of 2616 Boland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Boland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Boland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Boland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Boland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2616 Boland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Boland Dr offers parking.
Does 2616 Boland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 Boland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Boland Dr have a pool?
No, 2616 Boland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Boland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2616 Boland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Boland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Boland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Boland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Boland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College