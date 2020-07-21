2494 Skyland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY TOWNHOUSE!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This home is Centrally located in highly sought after Brookhaven Neighborhoods Districted for the brand new John Lewis Elementary. Absolutely stunning, no detail was left untouched! Kitchen is a Chef's Dream. Real Hardwood floors throughout main level. 4 BR & 3.5 baths. Oversized Master Suite, with luxurious, spa like Master Bathroom & walk in closet. Private rear deck, perfect for morning coffee & relaxing evenings dinners. Salt water pool & fitness center.