Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:33 PM

2478 Skyland Drive

2478 Skyland Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2478 Skyland Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY TOWNHOUSE!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This home is Centrally located in highly sought after Brookhaven Neighborhoods Districted for the brand new John Lewis Elementary. Absolutely stunning, no detail was left untouched! Kitchen is a Chef's Dream. Real Hardwood floors throughout main level. 4 BR & 3.5 baths. Oversized Master Suite, with luxurious, spa like Master Bathroom & walk in closet. Private rear deck, perfect for morning coffee & relaxing evenings dinners. Salt water pool & fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Skyland Drive have any available units?
2478 Skyland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2478 Skyland Drive have?
Some of 2478 Skyland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Skyland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Skyland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Skyland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Skyland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Skyland Drive offers parking.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 Skyland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2478 Skyland Drive has a pool.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2478 Skyland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2478 Skyland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Skyland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Skyland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
