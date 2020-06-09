All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2324 Clairmont Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2324 Clairmont Road NE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:25 AM

2324 Clairmont Road NE

2324 Clairmont Road Northeast · (770) 231-0469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Buford Highway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2324 Clairmont Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Location Location Location!! Charming 4 side 3/2 2700 Sq ft Brick home! Less than 10 mins to City of Brookhaven, Less that 15 Mins to Buckhead! Hardwoods thru out, Great Kitchen, Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop! Large Family Room w/fireplace, Separate LR, Lrg Dining Area, perfect Office space for work from home and Hardwoods in Great Size Master BR! Huge front yard, Great Fenced in Backyard perfect for kids or Pets. Huge unfinished basement for gym, workout room and tons of storage. Minutes from 85 convenient to Midtown and Downtown! Plenty of Restaurants, Shops and Clubs!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have any available units?
2324 Clairmont Road NE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have?
Some of 2324 Clairmont Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Clairmont Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Clairmont Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Clairmont Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Clairmont Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Clairmont Road NE does offer parking.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Clairmont Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have a pool?
No, 2324 Clairmont Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2324 Clairmont Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Clairmont Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Clairmont Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Clairmont Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2324 Clairmont Road NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity