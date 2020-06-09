2324 Clairmont Road NE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking gym fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Location Location Location!! Charming 4 side 3/2 2700 Sq ft Brick home! Less than 10 mins to City of Brookhaven, Less that 15 Mins to Buckhead! Hardwoods thru out, Great Kitchen, Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop! Large Family Room w/fireplace, Separate LR, Lrg Dining Area, perfect Office space for work from home and Hardwoods in Great Size Master BR! Huge front yard, Great Fenced in Backyard perfect for kids or Pets. Huge unfinished basement for gym, workout room and tons of storage. Minutes from 85 convenient to Midtown and Downtown! Plenty of Restaurants, Shops and Clubs!!