Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2169 Yancey Lane NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

2169 Yancey Lane NE

2169 Yancey Ln NE · No Longer Available
Brookhaven
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2169 Yancey Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful three-story townhome in Brookhaven! Recently upgraded with fresh paint and new carpet. Two great entertainment spaces; main living room with built-in bookshelves flanking the gas fireplace, keeping room has plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. Kitchen features stained cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and tiled backsplash. Amazing master suite has trey ceilings, double vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. This gated community offers large swimming pool and dog run. Located near creature comforts of Brookhaven and Buckhead!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have any available units?
2169 Yancey Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have?
Some of 2169 Yancey Lane NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Yancey Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Yancey Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Yancey Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2169 Yancey Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2169 Yancey Lane NE offers parking.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Yancey Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 2169 Yancey Lane NE has a pool.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2169 Yancey Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Yancey Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Yancey Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Yancey Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
