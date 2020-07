Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous furnished upscale 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhome in the gated community, ideally located in Brookhaven and bordering Buckhead! Move In Ready. Chic furnishing and décor at every turn, this home is an ideal space for anyone seeking a move-in ready home away from home. 2 car garage. Very convenient to Marta; 2 miles to Lenox and Phipps, 15-20 minutes to Midtown & Highlands; 25 min to Beltline. NO SMOKING!