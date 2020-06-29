All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1915 Fairway Cir NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1915 Fairway Cir NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1915 Fairway Cir NE

1915 Fairway Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1915 Fairway Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Brookhaven. Nice quiet neighborhood. Home has a large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen renovated with granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Deck & fenced-in yard.

Small Pets welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5487908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have any available units?
1915 Fairway Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have?
Some of 1915 Fairway Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Fairway Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Fairway Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Fairway Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Fairway Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE offer parking?
No, 1915 Fairway Cir NE does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Fairway Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have a pool?
No, 1915 Fairway Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 1915 Fairway Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Fairway Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Fairway Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Fairway Cir NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College