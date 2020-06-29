1915 Fairway Cir NE

Amenities
- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Brookhaven. Nice quiet neighborhood. Home has a large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen renovated with granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.
Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Deck & fenced-in yard.
Small Pets welcome!
