1915 Fairway Cir NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in Brookhaven. Nice quiet neighborhood. Home has a large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining. Kitchen renovated with granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

Gas water heater & Central cooling. Deck & fenced-in yard.



Small Pets welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5487908)