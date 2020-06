Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Classic Brookhaven bungalow! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home features hardwood floors through out the entire home, living room, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry area w/washer/dryer. Well landscaped fenced lot w/private wooded backyard. The deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining. Detached shed can be used for workshop, art studio or extra storage space. Located minutes to MARTA, Lenox, Buckhead, Midtown, Perimeter, GA 400, I-285 and I-85.