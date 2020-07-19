All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1581 Grant Drive NE

1581 Grant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1581 Grant Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Updated Ranch in Drew Valley/Brookhaven - **Interior painting is in progress** in this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom ranch. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances - all fixed appliances remain. The fridge, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items. There are hardwood floors, a partial basement for storage and fenced back yard. The home is in a great location and is close to Oglethorpe University. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a viewing, call Ralph at 404-634-7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4592253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have any available units?
1581 Grant Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1581 Grant Drive NE have?
Some of 1581 Grant Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Grant Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Grant Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Grant Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1581 Grant Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1581 Grant Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 Grant Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1581 Grant Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1581 Grant Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1581 Grant Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1581 Grant Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1581 Grant Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
