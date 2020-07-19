1581 Grant Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Updated Ranch in Drew Valley/Brookhaven - **Interior painting is in progress** in this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom ranch. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances - all fixed appliances remain. The fridge, washer & dryer remain as courtesy items. There are hardwood floors, a partial basement for storage and fenced back yard. The home is in a great location and is close to Oglethorpe University. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a viewing, call Ralph at 404-634-7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



