All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

1478 N Druid Hills Road NE

1478 N Druid Hills Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1478 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Furnished Home! Los Vegas in your Home! Amazing location. Come check out the $160K renovation! This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 4 Bathrooms. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. New HVAC systems & ceiling fans. 2nds away from 85,400,Buckhead,&Phipps Plaza. Walk to Lenox Park & schools. Private fenced-In Backyard with a patio & firepit. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Move-In Ready. 4 bed/3 full baths on the main and 2 bed/1 full bath on the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have any available units?
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have?
Some of 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE offers parking.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have a pool?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College