1478 N Druid Hills Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Furnished Home! Los Vegas in your Home! Amazing location. Come check out the $160K renovation! This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 4 Bathrooms. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. New HVAC systems & ceiling fans. 2nds away from 85,400,Buckhead,&Phipps Plaza. Walk to Lenox Park & schools. Private fenced-In Backyard with a patio & firepit. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Move-In Ready. 4 bed/3 full baths on the main and 2 bed/1 full bath on the lower level.