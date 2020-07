1408 Briarhaven Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

IMAGINE CALLING BROOKHAVEN YOUR HOME ! BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED TOWNHOME W/10'CEILINGS ON MAIN, SEPERATE DINING ROOM GREAT FOR HOLIDAYS & SPECIAL OCCASIONS.HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORING THRU-OUT KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS,BOSCH APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WALL & DOOR ADDED TO ROOM ON TERRACE LEVEL CAN BE USED AS A GUEST BR, OFFICE,FITNESS,ETC.ENJOY A CUP OF JOE ON YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY. RELAX IN THE SPACIOUS OWNERS SUITE W/SPA-LIKE BATHROOM.MINUTES TO SHOPPING, DINING,MARTA & MORE. YES YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL!