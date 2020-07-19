All apartments in Brookhaven
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE

1207 Oglethorpe Avenue Northeast · (404) 809-9848
Location

1207 Oglethorpe Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
~Open, light, & large in Brookhaven Heights! For Mid-July Move In!~ - Ready for early July Move-in!! This beautiful home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, open views to large kitchen with island, bedroom & bathroom on the main, large family room, Master Suite with garden tub, double sinks, Juliette balcony & fireplace. Separate laundry room, bonus office, rocking chair front porch, screened porch, fenced level backyard. Minutes to Buckhead/Brookhaven shops & restaurants, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Marta train station. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-985-4646!

(RLNE2305238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have any available units?
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have?
Some of 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
