1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE

~Open, light, & large in Brookhaven Heights! For Mid-July Move In!~ - Ready for early July Move-in!! This beautiful home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, open views to large kitchen with island, bedroom & bathroom on the main, large family room, Master Suite with garden tub, double sinks, Juliette balcony & fireplace. Separate laundry room, bonus office, rocking chair front porch, screened porch, fenced level backyard. Minutes to Buckhead/Brookhaven shops & restaurants, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Marta train station. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-985-4646!



