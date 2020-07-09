All apartments in Brookhaven
1189 Clearview Dr NE

Location

1189 Clearview Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Ranch in the Amazing Brookhaven! - Property Id: 181422

Great Ranch in the Amazing Brookhaven! MOVE IN READY!
3 Bed and 3 full bathrooms!!!
New roof, fresh paint, new bathrooms, new water heater, new toilets and updated plumbing.Minutes away from Lenox Park, Lenox Mall, 400, 85, Midtown, Buckhead, Emory, and all Atlanta offers! This house offers a large living room, dining room, bedrooms, and a kitchen. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Nicely landscaped front and backyard. Won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181422
Property Id 181422

(RLNE5558475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have any available units?
1189 Clearview Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have?
Some of 1189 Clearview Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Clearview Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Clearview Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Clearview Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Clearview Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE offer parking?
No, 1189 Clearview Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1189 Clearview Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1189 Clearview Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1189 Clearview Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1189 Clearview Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1189 Clearview Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1189 Clearview Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

