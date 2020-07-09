1189 Clearview Dr NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Ranch in the Amazing Brookhaven! - Property Id: 181422



Great Ranch in the Amazing Brookhaven! MOVE IN READY!

3 Bed and 3 full bathrooms!!!

New roof, fresh paint, new bathrooms, new water heater, new toilets and updated plumbing.Minutes away from Lenox Park, Lenox Mall, 400, 85, Midtown, Buckhead, Emory, and all Atlanta offers! This house offers a large living room, dining room, bedrooms, and a kitchen. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Nicely landscaped front and backyard. Won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181422

Property Id 181422



(RLNE5558475)