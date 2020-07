Amenities

4 Bedroom/3 Bath unit in renovated duplex in Brookhaven. Large unit in great location. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Unit has fresh paint and is in great shape. Fantastic location just off Lenox Park Boulevard near Druid Hills. Call or text Stuart Johnson at 770-652-2988 for an easy showing. This one won't last long!