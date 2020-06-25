1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

FURNISHED($5500) OR UNFURNISHED ($4800) This stunning executive home is the perfect new adventure in living. Corner lot, 2 porches & a new deck, landscaping INCL, Gourmet Kitchen opens to living rm w/fireplace & dining area. Oversized Master Suite, Spa Bath Oasis & customized his&her closets, 3rd flr flex space w/bedroom & full bath, how about a man tower instead of a man cave. Minutes to all things Buckhead yet you feel the tranquility the moment you enter the Pine Hills neighborhood. Opt. swim/tennis membership. The perfect executive rental. Come home to HAPPY today!