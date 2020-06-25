All apartments in Brookhaven
1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE

1059 Hedge Rose Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Hedge Rose Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED($5500) OR UNFURNISHED ($4800) This stunning executive home is the perfect new adventure in living. Corner lot, 2 porches & a new deck, landscaping INCL, Gourmet Kitchen opens to living rm w/fireplace & dining area. Oversized Master Suite, Spa Bath Oasis & customized his&her closets, 3rd flr flex space w/bedroom & full bath, how about a man tower instead of a man cave. Minutes to all things Buckhead yet you feel the tranquility the moment you enter the Pine Hills neighborhood. Opt. swim/tennis membership. The perfect executive rental. Come home to HAPPY today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have any available units?
1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have?
Some of 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE offer parking?
No, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE does not offer parking.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE has a pool.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 HEDGE ROSE Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
