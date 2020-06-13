Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive
1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive, Braselton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
12157 sqft
This Magnificent home on a 3.15 acre lot is on Signature Hole #5 of the Exclusive Legends Course at Chateau Elan. Beautiful brick & stone exterior, creek w/ bridge & resort style pool with a waterfall offer a great escape at the end of a busy day.
Results within 1 mile of Braselton

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2119 Barberry Drive
2119 Barberry Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2488 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Kitchen includes stained cabinets, tile backsplash,stone counters, pantry, a view of the great room and a breakfast room with access to the back patio. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2330 sqft
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2364 Lake Cove Court
2364 Lake Cove Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3009 sqft
Take a look at this lovely home in Hamilton Mill! Minutes from I-85 and Hamilton Mill retail area. Open kitchen/family room features granite counters, double oven, breakfast bar, Cherry cabinets and gas fireplace. Guest bedroom on main.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Austin Way
351 Austin Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1281 sqft
Auburn Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW!3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch on 3/4 Acre Lot with Stunning Mature Trees, in a Peaceful Setting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2023 Stancil Point Drive
2023 Stancil Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2312 sqft
Hamilton Mill Area! Sought After Mill Creek HS! Four Side Brick Home with 3BDRMS/ 3.5 BATH, Master Suite/Bedroom on the main floor. Gourment kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors on Main Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3545 Reed Mill Dr
3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4452 sqft
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.

1 of 51

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Braselton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Braselton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Braselton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

