Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1741 Portwest Way

1741 Portwest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Portwest Way, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & Updated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch in Hampton! - The Search ENDS HERE! Feel At Ease in This Beautiful Ranch-Style Home. Features Bright and open living areas, Cozy fireplace, Formal dining room with updated lighting, Spacious kitchen with all appliances, Master with trey ceilings and on-suite bath, 2 secondary bedrooms are nice sized, 2 car garage & more! Conveniently close to Tara Blvd. Don't miss out on these great features! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2446423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Portwest Way have any available units?
1741 Portwest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 1741 Portwest Way have?
Some of 1741 Portwest Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Portwest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Portwest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Portwest Way pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Portwest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 1741 Portwest Way offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Portwest Way offers parking.
Does 1741 Portwest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Portwest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Portwest Way have a pool?
No, 1741 Portwest Way does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Portwest Way have accessible units?
No, 1741 Portwest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Portwest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Portwest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Portwest Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1741 Portwest Way has units with air conditioning.
