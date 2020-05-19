1578 Onalee Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Hampton. This home features carpet and vinyl flooring. Well kept community, shopping & retail stores walking distance.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

2-car garage. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in the laundry room on second level.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5771935)