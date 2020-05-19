1578 Onalee Drive

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Hampton. This home features carpet and vinyl flooring. Well kept community, shopping & retail stores walking distance.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
2-car garage. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in the laundry room on second level.
No Pets Allowed
