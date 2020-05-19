All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 1578 Onalee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
1578 Onalee Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1578 Onalee Drive

1578 Onalee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1578 Onalee Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Hampton. This home features carpet and vinyl flooring. Well kept community, shopping & retail stores walking distance.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
2-car garage. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in the laundry room on second level.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Onalee Drive have any available units?
1578 Onalee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 1578 Onalee Drive have?
Some of 1578 Onalee Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Onalee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Onalee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Onalee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1578 Onalee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Onalee Drive does offer parking.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 Onalee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive have a pool?
No, 1578 Onalee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1578 Onalee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1578 Onalee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Onalee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 Onalee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College