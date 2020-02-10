All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

11223 McDonough Court

11223 Mcdonough Court · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Mcdonough Court, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Close to parks and recreation center. This home features all new carpeting, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, built-in bookcases, master bedroom with trey ceilings and walk-in closet, and last but not least a private backyard with two storage buildings.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 McDonough Court have any available units?
11223 McDonough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 11223 McDonough Court have?
Some of 11223 McDonough Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 McDonough Court currently offering any rent specials?
11223 McDonough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 McDonough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 McDonough Court is pet friendly.
Does 11223 McDonough Court offer parking?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not offer parking.
Does 11223 McDonough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 McDonough Court have a pool?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not have a pool.
Does 11223 McDonough Court have accessible units?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 McDonough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11223 McDonough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11223 McDonough Court does not have units with air conditioning.

