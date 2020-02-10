11223 McDonough Court

Amenities
Come view this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Close to parks and recreation center. This home features all new carpeting, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, built-in bookcases, master bedroom with trey ceilings and walk-in closet, and last but not least a private backyard with two storage buildings.
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.