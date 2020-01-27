All apartments in Bonanza
Bonanza, GA
11219 Knotty Pine Place
11219 Knotty Pine Place

11219 Knotty Pine Place · No Longer Available
11219 Knotty Pine Place, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have any available units?
11219 Knotty Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11219 Knotty Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
11219 Knotty Pine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 Knotty Pine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11219 Knotty Pine Place is pet friendly.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place offer parking?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not offer parking.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have a pool?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not have a pool.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 Knotty Pine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
