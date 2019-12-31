All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11171 Knotty Pine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11171 Knotty Pine Place
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

11171 Knotty Pine Place

11171 Knotty Pine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11171 Knotty Pine Place, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have any available units?
11171 Knotty Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11171 Knotty Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
11171 Knotty Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11171 Knotty Pine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11171 Knotty Pine Place is pet friendly.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place offer parking?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not offer parking.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have a pool?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not have a pool.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11171 Knotty Pine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11171 Knotty Pine Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College