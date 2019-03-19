All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11040 Tara Glynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11040 Tara Glynn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11040 Tara Glynn Drive

11040 Tara Glynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11040 Tara Glynn Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is perfect for any family. It features a multi-level floor plan and open kitchen design. It has wall to wall carpeting and high ceilings along with a huge walk in closet in the master bedroom. The well established neighborhood and close proximity to shops and restaurants make it the ideal location.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have any available units?
11040 Tara Glynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11040 Tara Glynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11040 Tara Glynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 Tara Glynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive offer parking?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have a pool?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11040 Tara Glynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11040 Tara Glynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GA
Morrow, GAForest Park, GAUnion City, GACollege Park, GAGriffin, GAEast Point, GAPeachtree City, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College