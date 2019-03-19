11040 Tara Glynn Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is perfect for any family. It features a multi-level floor plan and open kitchen design. It has wall to wall carpeting and high ceilings along with a huge walk in closet in the master bedroom. The well established neighborhood and close proximity to shops and restaurants make it the ideal location.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.