Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

For more information, contact Duo Wang at (347) 827-7286. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6647296 to view more pictures of this property. Best location in Duluth.Nice townhouse,great floor plan.Quartz countertops. open space kitchen overlooks to dining room, family room and fireplace. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floor. Double wide balcony large enough for grill and patio furniture. Convenient location , walking distance to park, and shopping. Minutes to I-85!