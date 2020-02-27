3579 Tulip Drive

Amenities

This brick house has a large fenced in backyard, newly re-finished hardwood flooring, and a built in wine rack that makes entertaining a breeze. Located just a short walk from over ten restaurants, you can easily head out for a bite, or use the well equipped kitchen for some home cooking. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, you'll never be short on space in this over 1000 square foot home.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.