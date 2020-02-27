All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3579 Tulip Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3579 Tulip Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:58 AM

3579 Tulip Drive

3579 Tulip Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3579 Tulip Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brick house has a large fenced in backyard, newly re-finished hardwood flooring, and a built in wine rack that makes entertaining a breeze. Located just a short walk from over ten restaurants, you can easily head out for a bite, or use the well equipped kitchen for some home cooking. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, you'll never be short on space in this over 1000 square foot home.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 Tulip Drive have any available units?
3579 Tulip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3579 Tulip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3579 Tulip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 Tulip Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 Tulip Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive offer parking?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive have a pool?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive have accessible units?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3579 Tulip Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3579 Tulip Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College